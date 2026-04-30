

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF SE (BASFY.PK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR927 million, or EUR1.06 per share. This compares with EUR808 million, or EUR0.91 per share, last year.



Excluding items, BASF SE reported adjusted earnings of EUR1.16 billion or EUR1.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to EUR16.02 billion from EUR16.50 billion last year.



BASF SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR927 Mln. vs. EUR808 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.06 vs. EUR0.91 last year. -Revenue: EUR16.02 Bln vs. EUR16.50 Bln last year.



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