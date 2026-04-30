

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (KAEPF) reported a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY380.051 billion, or JPY341.14 per share. This compares with JPY420.364 billion, or JPY436.09 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.5% to JPY4.056 trillion from JPY4.337 trillion last year.



The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY380.051 Bln. vs. JPY420.364 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY341.14 vs. JPY436.09 last year. -Revenue: JPY4.056 Tn vs. JPY4.337 Tn last year.



*Basic net income per share



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects a net income of JPY 310 billion, or JPY 278.26 per basic share, on net sales of JPY 4.500 trillion. For the full year, Kansai Electric aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 80 per share, higher than JPY 75 per share of last year.



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