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WKN: 853264 | ISIN: JP3228600007 | Ticker-Symbol: KPO
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 09:30
13,420 Euro
+0,45 % +0,060
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,15013,56011:11
13,15013,49011:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER
KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO INC13,420+0,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.