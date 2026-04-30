Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company"), a developer of secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure, is pleased to announce that Malahat Energy Systems Inc. ("Malahat Energy" or "MES"), a company in which Aegis holds a 49% ownership interest, has been approved and is now listed in the Government of Canada's Indigenous Business Directory ("IBD").

Malahat Energy's inclusion in the IBD confirms its eligibility to participate in federal procurement opportunities, including contracts that may be competed exclusively among Indigenous businesses under the Procurement Strategy for Indigenous Business (PSIB). This designation directly supports the advancement of Indigenous-led and government-related infrastructure opportunities across Canada and aligns with Aegis' long-term growth strategy.

With this listing, Malahat Energy is positioned to participate in federal contracts issued under the Government of Canada's legislated 5% Indigenous procurement obligation, significantly expanding Aegis' addressable market and opening substantial new sales pipelines across energy, infrastructure, and critical-asset projects nationwide. In addition, Canada's commitment to allocate 5% of its GDP to defence as part of NATO's new pledge is expected to drive major investment in secure, resilient and deployable energy infrastructure, positioning Malahat Energy's solutions for growing defence and Arctic-focused opportunities.

Built for Canada and NATO: Environment, Supply Chain, and Security

Malahat Energy's solutions are purpose-built for the Canadian environment, including harsh Arctic climates, remote locations, and critical-infrastructure operating conditions. The Company's platform is:

Focused on trusted and allied sourcing partner : Core systems and components are sourced through an aligned supply chain, supporting security, reliability, and compliance with government expectations for critical infrastructure projects.

: Core systems and components are sourced through an aligned supply chain, supporting security, reliability, and compliance with government expectations for critical infrastructure projects. Canadian energy management system : Energy management system is developed and delivered by Aegis and Malahat Energy Systems for Canadian operating conditions and regulatory requirements.

: Energy management system is developed and delivered by Aegis and Malahat Energy Systems for Canadian operating conditions and regulatory requirements. Quantum cyber security designed in Canada : Quantum cyber security technologies integrating into the platform are designed in Canada by Quantum eMotion (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0), in partnership with Aegis, Malahat Energy and SEETEL New Energy, (7740TW) to enhance cyber resilience for government and critical infrastructure clients.

: Quantum cyber security technologies integrating into the platform are designed in Canada by (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0), in partnership with Aegis, Malahat Energy and SEETEL New Energy, (7740TW) to enhance cyber resilience for government and critical infrastructure clients. Built for NATO deployment and Arctic-ready: Products are for the Canadian Arctic, enabling deployment in extreme cold, high-wind, and remote operational theatres where defence and critical-infrastructure reliability are paramount.

This combination of Indigenous ownership, Canadian-built solutions, security aligned supply chain, NATO-specification design, and Canada-designed quantum cyber security is expected to be a key differentiator for Aegis and Malahat Energy in bidding on sensitive and security-focused government and defence contracts across Canada.

New Website and Full Product Sheets

To better serve customers, partners, and shareholders, Malahat Energy has launched a new website at www.malahatenergysystems.ca, which includes our battery energy storage system product sheets portfolio. Visitors can review detailed technical specifications, system configurations, and application use cases to support planning, procurement, and project development decisions.

Product and Technology Focus

Malahat Energy is focused on the deployment of modular MBT-SEETEL battery energy storage systems and rugged mobile platforms, including:

261 kWh all-in-one systems for commercial, industrial, and remote sites

for commercial, industrial, and remote sites Containerized 5 MWh systems for utility, grid support, and large-scale projects

for utility, grid support, and large-scale projects Tough Bhoy systems - a dedicated product line optimized for extreme environments and diesel hybridization, engineered for Canadian Arctic and remote operations

- a dedicated product line optimized for extreme environments and diesel hybridization, engineered for Canadian Arctic and remote operations Heavy-duty mobile energy storage systems - high-capacity, rapidly deployable units built for NATO defence, Arctic, emergency response, and other mobile critical-infrastructure applications

- high-capacity, rapidly deployable units built for NATO defence, Arctic, emergency response, and other mobile critical-infrastructure applications Quantum cyber security technologies designed in Canada by Quantum eMotion in partnership with Aegis, Malahat Energy and SEETEL New Energy to enhance protection of critical energy infrastructure

Supported by Aegis' ownership interest and the MES/Aegis relationship with SEETEL New Energy a manufacturing and supply partner, Malahat Energy is positioned to deliver battery energy storage and advanced energy solutions as new project opportunities are secured.

Management Commentary: Opening Major New Sales Pipelines

"This milestone represents an important step in the development of our Indigenous partnership platform," said Ramtin Rasoulinezhad, CEO of Aegis. "Malahat Energy's inclusion in the Indigenous Business Directory, combined with its majority Indigenous ownership by Malahat Nation, our Canadian-built energy management system, and quantum cyber security designed in Canada by Quantum eMotion, uniquely positions us to participate in federal contracts under the Government of Canada's 5% Indigenous procurement obligation."

"When you combine that with Canada's commitment to devote 5% of GDP to defence under NATO and our NATO-specification, Arctic-ready Tough Bhoy and heavy-duty mobile energy storage products, we see major new sales pipeline opportunities emerging across defence, Arctic, federal, provincial, municipal and large private-sector projects," he added. "We believe this platform will be a powerful growth engine for Aegis and Malahat Energy, and a meaningful value driver for our shareholders as we convert this strategic positioning into long-term contracts and recurring revenue."

About Malahat Energy Systems Inc.

MES, an Indigenous-led enterprise affiliated with the Malahat Nation, will play a central role in system development, manufacturing, and Indigenous participation across defence and clean energy. For more information, visit https://malahatenergysystems.ca.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. is a Canadian-based energy technology company focused on the development of secure and resilient energy systems for critical infrastructure. The Company's integrated platform combines advanced energy storage, hybrid generation systems, intelligent control architectures, and cybersecurity to deliver high-reliability solutions for applications across defence, marine, remote, and industrial sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295110

Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.