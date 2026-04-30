

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $38 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $20 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hyatt Hotels Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $61 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $1.748 billion from $1.718 billion last year.



Hyatt Hotels Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $38 Mln. vs. $20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $1.748 Bln vs. $1.718 Bln last year.



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