

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Co. (SO) revealed earnings for first quarter of $1.356 billion



The company's bottom line came in at $1.356 billion, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $1.334 billion, or $1.21 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.486 billion or $1.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $8.397 billion from $7.775 billion last year.



Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.356 Bln. vs. $1.334 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $8.397 Bln vs. $7.775 Bln last year.



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