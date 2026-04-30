

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMETEK, Inc. (AME) said, for 2026, the company now expects overall sales to be up high single digits compared to 2025. Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be in the range of $7.94 to $8.14, up 7% to 10% over the comparable basis for 2025. This is an increase from the company's prior guidance range of $7.87 to $8.07 per share.



For the second quarter, the company projects overall sales to be up high single digits compared to the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted earnings in the quarter are anticipated to be in the range of $1.96 to $2.00 per share, up 10% to 12% compared to the second quarter of 2025.



For the first quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $399.35 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $351.75 million, or $1.52 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings were $1.97 per share, up 13% from the first quarter of 2025. Sales were $1.93 billion, an 11% increase over the first quarter of 2025.



Separately, AMETEK said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire First Aviation Services, a provider of highly engineered, mission-critical defense and aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul services and a manufacturer of related proprietary components. First Aviation Services has annual sales of approximately $80 million and operates six centers of excellence throughout the U.S.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, AMETEK shares are up 0.08 percent to $228.05.



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