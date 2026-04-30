WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, technology company Fortive Corp. (FTV) said it continues to project adjusted earnings for the full-year 2026 in the range of $2.90 to $3.00 per share.
In Thursday's pre-market trading, FTV is trading on the NYSE at $62.58, up $0.83 or 1.34 percent.
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