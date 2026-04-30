

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $768 million, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $700 million, or $2.38 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $4.016 billion from $3.839 billion last year.



Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $768 Mln. vs. $700 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.66 vs. $2.38 last year. -Revenue: $4.016 Bln vs. $3.839 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.10 To $ 11.50



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