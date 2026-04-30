Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Issues Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Strong Operational Momentum, Strategic Consolidation and 2026 Growth Priorities

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today issued a letter to shareholders from Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

2025 was a year of execution and strategic transformation for Laser Photonics. Through disciplined acquisitions, organic growth, and operational consolidation, we have built an integrated laser technology platform with the scale and capabilities to compete across high-value verticals including defense, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and precision manufacturing. Full year 2025 total net sales increased 144% to $8.3 million, compared to $3.4 million in the prior year, positioning us with strong momentum entering 2026. Backlog increased to approximately $2.5 million as of year-end 2025, compared to approximately $1.0 million at the end of the prior year, providing enhanced visibility into 2026 revenue.

This progress came amid significant macro disruption, including the federal government shutdown that began in October 2025 and subsequent reopening through January 2026. The funding uncertainty delayed certain defense-related projects and capital initiatives. Despite these challenges, we maintained disciplined execution, strengthened our operational foundation, and enhanced our long-term positioning.

Our 2025 results reflect improved operating leverage and reduced overhead following consolidation of all manufacturing operations into our 50,000-square-foot Lake Mary facility, which is expected to improve the bottom line by approximately $1 million annually beginning in 2026. We also meaningfully strengthened our capital structure and financial flexibility during the year, raising approximately $5.0 million in a public offering and an additional $1.5 million through the exercise of warrants, while eliminating approximately $4.1 million in convertible debt and extinguishing variable conversion warrants. We enter 2026 with significantly greater breadth, a simplified and stronger balance sheet, and clear momentum toward sustainable profitability.

Scaling Through Strategic M&A

Our acquisition strategy is focused on purchasing businesses with strong returns on investment and integrating them rapidly to deliver financial and operational synergies. In 2024, we acquired Control Micro Systems, and in September 2025 we closed the acquisition of Beamer Laser Marking Systems.

Both are now fully integrated into our operations and shipping from our consolidated greater Orlando facility, where we have brought all industrial laser manufacturing, production, and our customer experience center under one roof - a move expected to reduce overhead costs and strengthen collaboration across our engineering, production and customer-facing teams. Management anticipates that this consolidation will drive lower unit costs, improved production efficiency, and better working capital management over time.

These acquisitions have meaningfully expanded our product portfolio, customer base and end-market diversification, adding capabilities in laser marking, precision cutting and high-reliability OEM manufacturing. We are actively cross-selling through our combined distribution channels, and we see additional M&A opportunities ahead in laser manufacturing and AI Robotics as we continue to build a diversified, "Made in America" laser technology platform.

Accelerating Order Momentum

From Fortune 100 enterprises to specialized manufacturers, our customer base continued to expand in 2025. Consolidated order wins spanned a wide range of industries and applications, reflecting the breadth of our integrated platform. Notable wins during the year included a $1.3 million order from a new international pharmaceutical customer, a $0.5 million medical device order, and multi-system orders from a top 5 global semiconductor capital equipment company. We also secured significant orders from customers in aerospace and defense, power utilities, precision metals manufacturing, and petrochemicals, along with orders from the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in partnership with Fonon Technologies. These wins underscore the caliber and versatility of our consolidated product offering and validate the strategic rationale behind our acquisitions. Growth in higher-value industrial and defense platforms, combined with increased utilization of the consolidated facility, is expected to support improved gross profit dollars and operating leverage. These orders and our broader 2025 activity contributed to a more diversified revenue mix and an improving gross margin profile, though the ultimate impact will depend on product and end-market mix, as well as the timing of future orders.

Innovation and Defense Technology Pipeline

Innovation remains central to our growth strategy. Our Laser Shield Anti-Drone System (LSAD) achieved a significant milestone in September with the successful neutralization of an active drone in field tests, and was named a finalist for the Critical Technology Challenge at the Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit. The LSAD has since reached the prototype stage, with technical drawings and system documentation submitted to U.S. Special Operations Command in support of REPTILE 26 and to Naval Special Warfare Command. We are now preparing for extended range trials at a certified counter-drone testing facility, positioning us for what we believe is a transformative revenue opportunity in the rapidly expanding counter-drone defense market.

We also presented a joint remote nuclear decontamination robot at WM Symposia in partnership with Brokk and introduced a next-generation CleanTech laser cleaning system custom engineered for a major nuclear power plant client, advancing our presence in the nuclear and energy sector. We also advanced R&D in Laser Wafer Marking to support the growth of U.S. chip manufacturing, Clear on Clear Plastic Welding, Laser Cold Marking for medical device manufacturing and new commercial laser engraving systems. Across these initiatives, the common thread is applying our core laser expertise to open new, high-margin market opportunities.

2026 Outlook

Looking ahead, we believe 2026 will be a milestone year for Laser Photonics. Our priorities are to scale in high-growth verticals including precision manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and medical devices; advance the LSAD into new markets in defense, federal government agencies and law enforcement; and execute on additional acquisitions in laser manufacturing and AI robotics. By aligning these priorities with our strengthened balance sheet, growing backlog, and more efficient cost structure, we are confident in our ability to continue improving our financial performance and creating long-term value for shareholders.

Given the recent federal government shutdown, we are taking a prudent approach to government-related business by reviewing contract exposures, incorporating longer lead times, and further diversifying our commercial vs. government revenue mix. We believe disruptions of late 2025 underscore the importance of resilient, domestic, advanced manufacturing and defense capabilities, areas where Laser Photonics is well positioned for continued growth.

We have never been more optimistic about the future of Laser Photonics and the value we are building for our shareholders. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Laser Photonics team, I thank you for your continued support and confidence. We look forward to providing additional updates on our progress throughout 2026.

Sincerely,

Wayne Tupuola

Chief Executive Officer

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our preliminary internal financial information, which is unaudited, subject to completion of our financial closing and audit procedures and may differ materially from our actual results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corporation

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