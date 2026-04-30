Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Final Results

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company"), an emerging leader in the field of longevity research, focused on developing therapeutic solutions for the prevention of age-related diseases, is pleased to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2025. The Annual Report will be available to view on the Company's website at www.genflowbio.com and the full, unedited text of its final results can be found below.

2025 Highlights

Dog aging program reached major clinical milestone: Proof-of-concept study initiated in March 2025 and dosing phase completed in December with no adverse events observed; CDAs were signed with leading animal health companies to explore potential commercial partnerships, with additional confidential agreements signed in 2026.

MASH (GF-1002) advanced toward clinical readiness: Program repositioned to target advanced fibrosis; successful GMP production test completed with higher-than-expected yield; pivotal studies initiated to support CTA filing; €4m non-dilutive Wallonia grant reaffirmed, with first tranche slated for May 2026.

Strengthened global intellectual property position: SIRT6 patent family expanded through publications across Europe, China, and Japan, supporting long-term protection of the platform.

Expanded platform and development capabilities: MSA signed with CER Groupe to support pre-IND development in a GxP-compliant environment; AI partnership with Heureka Labs established to enhance genomic analysis and therapeutic design.

The Company will post the Annual Report to shareholders and provide notice for its Annual General Meeting in the coming weeks.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6R and 14.3.7R of the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), a copy of the Annual Report will also be submitted to the FCA via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to the public for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

Genflow is a UK-based biotechnology company focused on longevity and the development of therapies to counteract the effects of aging and diseases associated with advanced age. It is the first longevity biotechnology company to list in Europe and seeks to be a reference company in the European longevity sector.

Please refer to the attached PDF document to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6396C_1-2026-4-30.pdf

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences Harbor Access Dr Eric Leire, CEO Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations +32-477-495-881 +1 475 477 9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com



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SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/genflow-biosciences-plc-announces-final-results-1162848