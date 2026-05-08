Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE UK VERSION OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO 596/2014 WHICH IS PART OF ENGLISH LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. ON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / Genflow (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for age-related diseases announces that it has received notices of exercise of warrants for a total of 30,756,577 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Warrant Shares") with gross proceeds amounting to £359,374.99.

The Warrant Shares comprise:

2,631,578 new ordinary shares being issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants granted and announced on 5 March 2026. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one new ordinary share at an exercise price of 1.9p per share. Subscription monies of £49,999.99 have been received by the Company in respect of the full exercise of these warrants.

28,124,999 new ordinary shares being issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants granted and announced on 8 May 2025. As announced, the exercise price of these warrants ("Exercise Price") is subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, as set out in the warrant instrument, including a reset of the Exercise Price (as defined therein) if the Company completes a share issuance (or other transaction granting rights to subscribe for equity securities) during the Exercise Period (as defined therein) at a price lower than the Exercise Price. As such, the Exercise Price was adjusted to 1.1p. Subscription monies of £309,375 have been received by the Company in respect of this exercise.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for the Warrant Shares, which will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company, to be admitted to the FCA official list and to trading on the equity shares (transition) category of the Official List maintained by the FCA and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the LSE, which is expected to occur on or around 8.00 a.m. on 13 May 2026 ("Admission").

The total number of issued shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company, following Admission, will be 566,409,782.

The above figure of 566,409,782 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Genflow Biosciences Plc https://genflowbio.com Dr Eric Leire, Chief Executive Officer +32 4774 95881 Harbor Access Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations +1 475 477 9401

Jonathan.Paterson@harbor-access.com

About Genflow Biosciences Plc

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies for age-related diseases, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Genflow's proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating its SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/genflow-biosciences-plc-announces-exercise-of-warrants-and-issue-of-e-1165303