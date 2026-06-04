Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Notice of AGM

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Board Changes

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company") an emerging leader in the field of longevity research, focused on developing therapeutic solutions for the prevention of age-related diseases is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 11am on Monday 29 June 2026 at One Heddon Street, London, W1B 4BD.

The Notice of the AGM ("Notice") and Form of Proxy will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.genflowbio.com, and have, where applicable, been posted to shareholders. Further details of the arrangements for this year's AGM are set out in the Notice.

As announced on 30 April 2026, the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 are also available on the website and have, where applicable, also been posted to shareholders.

Board changes

The Company also announces that Peter King-Lewis, an Independent Non-Executive Director, is stepping down from the Board with immediate effect.

The Board would like to sincerely thank Peter for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure as a Director. His commitment and unwavering support has been instrumental in helping guide the Company from its IPO through to its current stage of development.

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences Harbor Access Dr Eric Leire, CEO Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations +32-477-495-881 +1 475 477 9401 Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies for age-related diseases, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Genflow's proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating its SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/genflow-biosciences-plc-announces-notice-of-agm-1173296