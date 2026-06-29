Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China kontrolliert Seltene Erden - Brasilien könnte die Antwort sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DCSM | ISIN: GB00BP2C3V08 | Ticker-Symbol: WQ5
Stuttgart
29.06.26 | 13:31
0,023 Euro
+21,62 % +0,004
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0230,02714:23
ACCESS Newswire
29.06.2026 13:38 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Result of AGM

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company") an emerging leader in the field of longevity research, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed by shareholders. The number of proxy votes for each resolution submitted prior to the meeting are presented below.

Proxy Voting Results

Ordinary Resolutions

Votes for

% of votes cast for

Votes Against

% of votes cast against

Total votes cast

Votes withheld

1. To receive and consider the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 together with the Directors' Report and Auditors' Report thereon.

102,370,028

99.94%

56,893

0.06%

102,426,921

1,058

2. To approve the directors' remuneration report for the financial period ended 31 December 2025 set out in the audited accounts for the financial period ended 31 December 2025.

102,348,305

99.92%

78,616

0.08%

102,426,921

1,058

3. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

102,370,094

99.94%

56,603

0.06%

102,426,697

1,282

4. To re-elect Gad Berdugo as a Director of the Company.

102,363,749

99.93%

64,006

0.07%

102,427,755

224

5. To re-elect Dr Eric Leire as a Director of the Company.

102,363,557

99.93%

64,198

0.07%

102,427,755

224

6. To re-elect Tamara Joseph as a Director of the Company.

102,363,557

99.93%

64,198

0.07%

102,427,755

224

7. To re-elect Dr Yassine Bendiabdallah as a Director of the Company.

102,363,459

99.70%

64,296

0.30%

102,427,755

224

8. To re-elect Guy-Charles Fanneau De La Horie as a Director of the Company.

102,363,459

99.70%

64,296

0.30%

102,427,755

224

9. To approve the adoption of the share option scheme (the "Scheme") by the Company.

101,237,554

98.86%

1,162,031

1.13%

102,399,585

28,394

10. To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot shares for the Scheme Options (up to 14.34%)

101,264,434

98.86%

1,162,321

1.14%

102,426,465

1,224

11. To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot shares (up to 33%)

101,264,724

98.86%

1,162,031

1.14%

102,426,755

1,224

Special Resolution

Votes for

% of votes cast for

Votes Against

% of votes cast against

Total votes cast

Votes withheld

12. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of Resolution 10 (Scheme Options)

101,218,852

98.82%

1,208,127

1.18%

102,426,979

1,000

13. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of Resolution 11

101,191,458

98.79%

1,235,521

1.21%

102,426,979

1,000

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences

Harbor Access

Dr Eric Leire, CEO

Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations

+32-477-495-881

+1 475 477 9401


Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com

About Genflow
Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies for age-related diseases, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Genflow's proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating its SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments.

Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/genflow-biosciences-plc-announces-result-of-agm-1183761

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.