Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Result of AGM

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company") an emerging leader in the field of longevity research, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed by shareholders. The number of proxy votes for each resolution submitted prior to the meeting are presented below.

Proxy Voting Results

Ordinary Resolutions Votes for % of votes cast for Votes Against % of votes cast against Total votes cast Votes withheld 1. To receive and consider the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 together with the Directors' Report and Auditors' Report thereon. 102,370,028 99.94% 56,893 0.06% 102,426,921 1,058 2. To approve the directors' remuneration report for the financial period ended 31 December 2025 set out in the audited accounts for the financial period ended 31 December 2025. 102,348,305 99.92% 78,616 0.08% 102,426,921 1,058 3. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. 102,370,094 99.94% 56,603 0.06% 102,426,697 1,282 4. To re-elect Gad Berdugo as a Director of the Company. 102,363,749 99.93% 64,006 0.07% 102,427,755 224 5. To re-elect Dr Eric Leire as a Director of the Company. 102,363,557 99.93% 64,198 0.07% 102,427,755 224 6. To re-elect Tamara Joseph as a Director of the Company. 102,363,557 99.93% 64,198 0.07% 102,427,755 224 7. To re-elect Dr Yassine Bendiabdallah as a Director of the Company. 102,363,459 99.70% 64,296 0.30% 102,427,755 224 8. To re-elect Guy-Charles Fanneau De La Horie as a Director of the Company. 102,363,459 99.70% 64,296 0.30% 102,427,755 224 9. To approve the adoption of the share option scheme (the "Scheme") by the Company. 101,237,554 98.86% 1,162,031 1.13% 102,399,585 28,394 10. To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot shares for the Scheme Options (up to 14.34%) 101,264,434 98.86% 1,162,321 1.14% 102,426,465 1,224 11. To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot shares (up to 33%) 101,264,724 98.86% 1,162,031 1.14% 102,426,755 1,224 Special Resolution Votes for % of votes cast for Votes Against % of votes cast against Total votes cast Votes withheld 12. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of Resolution 10 (Scheme Options) 101,218,852 98.82% 1,208,127 1.18% 102,426,979 1,000 13. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of Resolution 11 101,191,458 98.79% 1,235,521 1.21% 102,426,979 1,000

Contacts Genflow Biosciences Harbor Access Dr Eric Leire, CEO Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations +32-477-495-881 +1 475 477 9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com

About Genflow

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies for age-related diseases, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Genflow's proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating its SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments.

Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC

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