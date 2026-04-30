Former Stryker Medical Division President Brad Saar Joins Sonablate Board to Support Growth of Non-Invasive Prostate Cancer Treatment

Appointment signals next phase of expansion for HIFU-based prostate care as demand grows for non-invasive, function-preserving treatment options

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonablate, a medical technology company focused on non-invasive prostate cancer treatment using high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), today announced the appointment of Brad Saar, former president of Stryker's Medical Division, to its Board of Directors. Saar's addition reflects Sonablate's continued focus on expanding adoption of HIFU and advancing its "precision sound medicine" platform-an approach that uses targeted ultrasound energy to treat disease with surgical-level precision while preserving patient function.

Sonablate's HIFU technology is FDA-cleared in the United States for prostate tissue ablation and is used as a non-invasive treatment option designed to target prostate tissue while preserving surrounding structures. HIFU uses focused ultrasound energy to precisely ablate targeted prostate tissue without incisions, enabling physicians to treat cancer while minimizing damage to surrounding nerves and structures. As interest grows in focal therapy and outpatient approaches to prostate cancer treatment, the company is focused on increasing physician adoption and patient awareness of non-invasive alternatives to surgery and radiation across the urology community.

Saar brings more than 30 years of experience in global medical technology leadership. At Stryker, he led the company's Medical Division, overseeing a multibillion-dollar business and driving sustained growth through strategic expansion, operational execution, and acquisitions. Over his tenure, he delivered sustained double-digit growth, leading 15 acquisitions totaling $7.4 billion and overseeing global manufacturing expansion. His experience scaling global medtech platforms is expected to support Sonablate's next phase of growth, including expanding international adoption, increasing physician utilization, and advancing its focused ultrasound platform.

"What's compelling is that prostate cancer treatment is reaching an inflection point where non-invasive, targeted approaches are moving beyond early adoption and into broader clinical consideration across urology," said Saar. "Having spent my career scaling global medical technology businesses, I see meaningful potential for HIFU and focal therapy to expand within standard care pathways, particularly as the field continues to prioritize treatments that aim to preserve quality of life."

Saar's appointment comes as Sonablate continues to build clinical engagement and physician education around HIFU and focal therapy. The company will participate in upcoming industry meetings, including the ASCA + SAMBA 2026 Conference & Expo and the American Urological Association Annual Meeting (AUA2026), both in May, where discussions are increasingly reflecting ongoing shifts in prostate cancer treatment toward outpatient, non-invasive care models. These engagements reflect growing interest from urologists and ambulatory surgery centers in precision, non-invasive prostate cancer treatment options.

At AUA2026, Sonablate will host educational sessions and physician-led discussions focused on real-world use of HIFU, patient selection, and the evolving role of focal therapy in prostate care, including its application in both prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company will also highlight ongoing efforts to generate real-world evidence through initiatives such as the FUSION Global Registry, supporting continued validation and adoption of precision sound medicine.

"We are seeing increasing engagement from urologists as they evaluate how non-invasive prostate cancer treatment options like HIFU can fit into modern care pathways," said Richard Yang, CEO of Sonablate. "With experienced leadership and growing clinical interest, we are well positioned to scale globally, expand physician education, and advance precision sound medicine as a foundational approach to treating prostate disease."

Sonablate will also convene clinical and industry stakeholders during AUA2026, including a Women in Focal Therapy Leadership forum focused on advancing education, collaboration, and leadership in precision, function-preserving prostate care.

Saar's appointment and the company's continued clinical engagement reflect Sonablate's focus on supporting the evolution of prostate cancer treatment toward more precise, non-invasive, and function-preserving approaches-positioning precision sound medicine at the forefront of the next generation of urologic care.

About Sonablate Corp.

Sonablate Corp. is a global leader in non-invasive, focused ultrasound technologies and a pioneer in precision sound medicine. The company's Sonablate HIFU system is FDA-cleared in the United States for prostate tissue ablation and has received regulatory approvals in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Media Contact:

Mannon Lindhorst

sonablate@mww.com