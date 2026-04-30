

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Hershey Co. (HSY) reaffirmed its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $7.77 to $8.19 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $8.20 to $8.52 per share on net sales growth of 4 to 5 percent, with organic sales growth of 2.5 to 3.5 percent.



The Board of Directors of The Hershey Co. also announced quarterly dividends of $1.452 on the Common Stock and $1.320 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared April 29, 2026, and are payable June 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of May 15, 2026.



In Thursday's regular trading session, HSY is trading on the NYSE at $186.61, up $2.25 or 1.35 percent.



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