Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DAM0 | ISIN: DE000A2DAM03 | Ticker-Symbol: AAG
Xetra
30.04.26 | 17:35
12,700 Euro
+1,20 % +0,150
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
AUMANN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUMANN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,55012,85019:20
12,45012,90019:15
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 18:02 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aumann Auctions: Rare 1917 Experimental Fordson Tractor to Sell at Online Auction May 5

Oldest known Fordson Tractor

NOKOMIS, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Aumann Auctions is proud to present an extraordinary piece of agricultural and automotive history: a 1917 Experimental Fordson tractor, widely believed to be the oldest known Fordson in existence, selling at an online-only auction on May 5.

This remarkable machine traces its provenance back to the Henry Ford Museum, where it was sold at auction in 1983. Of the original experimental models produced prior to full Fordson production, the other eight are not known to exist-making this tractor a truly one-of-a-kind survivor. Adding to its historical significance, Henry Ford himself is believed to have operated this tractor, as he did with all experimental models during development.

The tractor showcases numerous rare prototype features that set it apart from production models. Among them are six-spoke rear wheels with 16 cleats instead of the standard 14, prototype front wheels and hubcaps, and a unique casting that combines the air washer and starting tanks. Additional distinguishing characteristics include an angled transmission filler at the shift lever, rear-mounted throttle control rods, and a modified gas tank design with additional reinforcement on each side.

Restored and carefully maintained, the tractor has been stored in a climate-controlled environment. It has run and driven within the past five years and was previously used to test rebuilt carburetors, demonstrating its mechanical functionality. The engine is free, though the transmission condition is unknown. The unit includes a toolbox, drawbar, and hood over the fuel tank. Notably, there is some paint wear on the hood near the fuel cap and a minor leak around the fuel valve.

"This is more than a tractor, it's a foundational piece of Ford and agricultural history," said a representative from Aumann Auctions. "Opportunities to acquire something of this significance are incredibly rare."

An open house will be held on May 2 in Conover, Ohio, offering interested buyers the opportunity to view this historic tractor in person prior to the auction.

Bidding will take place exclusively online through Aumann Auctions on May 5. Collectors, museums, and enthusiasts alike are encouraged to participate in what promises to be a landmark sale.

For more information or to register to bid, visit Aumann Auctions online or call (217) 563-2423.

SOURCE: Aumann Auctions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rare-1917-experimental-fordson-tractor-to-sell-at-online-auction-1162376

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.