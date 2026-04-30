Aumann Auctions: Rare 1917 Experimental Fordson Tractor to Sell at Online Auction May 5

Oldest known Fordson Tractor

NOKOMIS, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Aumann Auctions is proud to present an extraordinary piece of agricultural and automotive history: a 1917 Experimental Fordson tractor, widely believed to be the oldest known Fordson in existence, selling at an online-only auction on May 5.

This remarkable machine traces its provenance back to the Henry Ford Museum, where it was sold at auction in 1983. Of the original experimental models produced prior to full Fordson production, the other eight are not known to exist-making this tractor a truly one-of-a-kind survivor. Adding to its historical significance, Henry Ford himself is believed to have operated this tractor, as he did with all experimental models during development.

The tractor showcases numerous rare prototype features that set it apart from production models. Among them are six-spoke rear wheels with 16 cleats instead of the standard 14, prototype front wheels and hubcaps, and a unique casting that combines the air washer and starting tanks. Additional distinguishing characteristics include an angled transmission filler at the shift lever, rear-mounted throttle control rods, and a modified gas tank design with additional reinforcement on each side.

Restored and carefully maintained, the tractor has been stored in a climate-controlled environment. It has run and driven within the past five years and was previously used to test rebuilt carburetors, demonstrating its mechanical functionality. The engine is free, though the transmission condition is unknown. The unit includes a toolbox, drawbar, and hood over the fuel tank. Notably, there is some paint wear on the hood near the fuel cap and a minor leak around the fuel valve.

"This is more than a tractor, it's a foundational piece of Ford and agricultural history," said a representative from Aumann Auctions. "Opportunities to acquire something of this significance are incredibly rare."

An open house will be held on May 2 in Conover, Ohio, offering interested buyers the opportunity to view this historic tractor in person prior to the auction.

Bidding will take place exclusively online through Aumann Auctions on May 5. Collectors, museums, and enthusiasts alike are encouraged to participate in what promises to be a landmark sale.

For more information or to register to bid, visit Aumann Auctions online or call (217) 563-2423.

SOURCE: Aumann Auctions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rare-1917-experimental-fordson-tractor-to-sell-at-online-auction-1162376