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WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223 | Ticker-Symbol: 01K
München
30.04.26 | 12:24
25,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,60026,60030.04.
PR Newswire
01.05.2026 09:36 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keller Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

Keller Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

Keller Group plc

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rule ("DGTR") 5.6.1R, Keller Group plc (the "Company") advises that, as at 30 April 2026, the total issued share capital of the Company consists of 73,099,735 ordinary shares of 10p each, of which 2,990,461 shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company's ordinary shares is 70,109,274.

The above number of 70,109,274 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's DGTR.

Additional information in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

CONTACT:

Enquiries:

Silvana Glibota-Vigo

+44 207 616 7582

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c. £3bn.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.