

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $89 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.88 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $3.712 billion from $3.550 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $89 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $3.712 Bln vs. $3.550 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.35 To $ 2.45



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