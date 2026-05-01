Helio Corporation: Helio Lands on Wall Street With Participation at Market Movers Investor Summit in New York

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTC PINK:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced space power and engineering solutions supporting next-generation space infrastructure, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will attend the Market Movers Investor Summit, taking place May 4-5, 2026, at the historic Bank of New York on Wall Street in New York City, as part of its ongoing efforts to engage directly with the investment community and highlight the long-term shareholder value of orbital energy, as well as Helio's expanding role within the rapidly evolving space industry.

The Market Movers Investor Summit will feature a full day of keynotes, panels, and company presentations, bringing together public company executives, institutional investors, and capital markets participants in a highly concentrated, relationship-driven environment.

Helio's participation reflects the Company's continued execution of its capital markets engagement strategy, as it expands visibility within the investment community and strengthens relationships across institutional and strategic investor networks. Helio's leadership team is expected to engage in one-on-one meetings and broader discussions focused on the Company's positioning within the rapidly scaling lunar and space infrastructure industry, as well as the orbital energy markets.

The Market Movers Investor Summit provides a platform for emerging growth companies to communicate strategic direction, operational progress, and long-term market opportunities directly to a targeted audience of investors and financial stakeholders. Helio views its attendance as an extension of its broader initiative to align with capital providers who share a long-term vision for the commercialization of space-based infrastructure and energy systems.

"Operating in the heart of Wall Street changes the dynamic - it puts you face-to-face with the capital that drives markets," said Ed Cabrera, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "We're not just telling our story - we're engaging directly with the capital ecosystem that will shape how and when these next-generation space infrastructure platforms are funded and scaled."

Helio continues to prioritize disciplined capital markets outreach as a core component of its growth strategy, complementing its technical progress in space-based solar power systems and reinforcing its role in the development of scalable, next-generation energy infrastructure.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the "problem solvers to the space industry," Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's business plans or model.

SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-lands-on-wall-street-with-participation-at-market-movers-investor-summi-1163097