

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) reported earnings for first quarter of $216.3 million



The company's earnings totaled $216.3 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $220.1 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $226.6 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $1.469 billion from $1.467 billion last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $216.3 Mln. vs. $220.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $1.469 Bln vs. $1.467 Bln last year.



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