Longi says its 2025 revenue and losses declined year on year, while Trina Solar reports deeper full-year losses and margin pressure across its core module business.Longi Green Energy has reported 2025 revenue of CNY 70.347 billion ($10.3 billion), down 14.82% year on year, with a net loss attributable to shareholders of CNY 6.420 billion, narrowing from the previous year. Gross margin stood at 0.81% and net margin at -9.13%, indicating operations close to break-even. The company shipped 111.56 GW of monocrystalline wafers and 86.58 GW of modules, while external cell sales reached 4.31 GW. Operating ...

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