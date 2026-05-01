NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Appoints New Independent Auditor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai Corp. (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS) ("Nextech3D.ai" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in AI-powered event technology and immersive digital solutions, today announced that Kreston GTA LLP ("Kreston GTA") has been appointed as the Company's new independent auditor, effective immediately.

The appointment of Kreston GTA follows the replacement of the Company's former auditor, Davidson & Company LLP, at the Company's request. The change was made as part of Nextech3D.ai's continued focus on operating discipline, cost efficiency, and cash-flow generation, as the Company advances into its next phase of scalable growth.

There were no modifications of opinion in Davidson & Company LLP's reports on the Company's previously issued annual financial statements.

Nextech3D.ai will complete the formal change-of-auditor process in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), including the filing of all required notices and documentation, within the coming weeks.

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI Corp. is an artificial intelligence and machine learning software company delivering enterprise AI solutions for events, digital commerce, and spatial computing. The company provides AI-driven event intelligence, automation, computer vision, 3D modeling, and digital twin technologies through a portfolio of proprietary platforms, including Krafty Labs, Eventdex, and Map Dynamics. Nextech3D.AI's solutions leverage AI, data analytics, and spatial mapping to improve operational efficiency, engagement, and monetization for enterprise, government, and institutional customers. The company was founded by Evan Gappelberg on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.AI

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-appoints-new-independent-auditor-1162955