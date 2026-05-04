

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault Group (RNT.L) on Monday said it will renew its employee share ownership scheme for the fifth consecutive year.



The company said more than 90% of employees are already shareholders of Renault, representing 6.12% of its share capital as of Dec. 31, 2025, with a long-term target to increase this to 10%.



About 100,000 eligible employees in 24 countries can take part in the plan, which builds on similar programs introduced since 2022.



Under the scheme, employees can subscribe to shares from May 11 to May 29, 2026, at 21.55 euros, representing a 30% discount to the reference price of 30.78 euros.



The offer also includes a matching benefit, with employees receiving two free shares for every share purchased, subject to a cap of 25% of their estimated gross annual remuneration for 2026.



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