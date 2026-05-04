STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with atNorth to build a data center expansion in Espoo, Finland. The contract is worth EUR 100M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

The project consists of constructing an expansion to the atNorth's FIN02 data center facility. The expansion includes a new five storey building with data halls and office space. The scope includes the data center's fit-out work.

Previously, Skanska and atNorth have agreed to build the core and shell of the data center's expansion building.

The expansion comprises approximately 11,200 square-meters and once completed, the gross capacity will be 45 MW across the whole facility.

The construction has begun in April 2026 with core and shell work, along with preparatory work for the fit-out phase. The data center expansion is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027.

For further information please contact:

Cristina Rinnetie-Uski, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Skanska Finland, tel +358 (0)40 501 9816

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

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https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-data-center-expansion-in-espoo--finland-for-eur-100m--about-sek-1-1-billion,c4343680

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4343680/4072679.pdf 20260504 FI data center

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