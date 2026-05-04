

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST), a Swedish construction company, said on Monday that it has inked a contract of EUR 100 million with atNorth, a Nordic data center company, to build a data center expansion in Espoo, Finland.



The company will construct an expansion to atNorth's FIN02 data center facility. This will include a five-story building with data halls and office space.



The expansion will comprise around 11,200 square meters, and once completed, the gross capacity will be 45 MW.



The data center expansion is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News