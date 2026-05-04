

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide S.A (AI.PA, AIQUY), a French industrial and medical gases company, Monday announced the divestiture of its biogas production activities to Mobius Renewables, LLC, a renewable energy infrastructure company. The biogas production activities are spread across four countries namely, the United States, France, Norway, and Sweden.



The company said in an official statement that the transaction includes multiple production units as well as related distribution assets. The move is part of Air Liquide's broader strategy to actively manage its portfolio and focus on value creation. By transferring the assets, the company aims to streamline its operations in a better manner.



On the Paris Exchange, AI.PA is down 0.96 percent on Monday's trading at 181.30 euros.



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