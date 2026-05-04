

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corp. (LTR.F) released a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $337 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $370 million, or $1.74 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $4.55 billion from $4.49 billion last year.



Loews Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $337 Mln. vs. $370 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.63 vs. $1.74 last year. -Revenue: $4.55 Bln vs. $4.49 Bln last year.



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