Seasoned, customer-focused leader brings deep experience across regulated financial services and mortgage markets

Wolters Kluwer today announced that Craig Crabtree has been appointed Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Compliance Solutions business, part of the company's Financial Corporate Compliance (FCC) division.

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Craig Crabtree, EVP and General Manager, Compliance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance

Crabtree is a respected, values-driven leader with deep experience leading complex, regulated businesses and partnering closely with customers during periods of industry change. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Equifax Mortgage Housing Solutions, where he led the company's mortgage and rental businesses across product and solution categories.

Prior to joining Equifax, Crabtree held several senior leadership roles at Truist, most recently as Senior Vice President of the Consumer Direct Line of Business at SunTrust Mortgage. With more than 30 years of mortgage industry experience, including origination, servicing, loss mitigation, and capital markets, he brings a strong combination of operational leadership and customer-centric strategy.

"Craig is a proven leader with the right mix of industry expertise, operational rigor, and a strong customer mindset," said Lisa Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, Financial Corporate Compliance, Wolters Kluwer. "His experience leading large, regulated businesses and navigating market change aligns well with where Compliance Solutions is headed. I'm confident he will help us build on our strong foundation as we enter our next phase of growth."

"I'm excited to join Wolters Kluwer and to lead Compliance Solutions at a time when financial institutions are managing rapid change and increasing regulatory complexity," said Craig Crabtree, EVP and General Manager, Compliance Solutions, FCC. "Wolters Kluwer has a strong reputation for combining deep domain expertise with technology and services that help customers make critical decisions. I look forward to partnering with the team and our customers to deliver innovation and value."

Crabtree will work closely with the Compliance Solutions leadership team to support a smooth transition and advance the business' strategy and continued growth.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Shannon Wherry

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer

Office +1 972-209-2767

shannon.wherry@wolterskluwer.com