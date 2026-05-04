Regulated Information:
In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 29 April 2026 and on 30 April 2026, it has received two transparency notifications from Gimv Anchor Investments BV.
1. Summary of the notifications
In its notification dated 29 April 2026, Gimv Anchor Investments BV reported that on 23 April 2026, following an acquisition of voting securities, Gimv Anchor Investments BV crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.
In its notification dated 30 April 2026, Gimv Anchor Investments BV reported that on 28 April 2026, following an acquisition of voting securities, Gimv Anchor Investments BV crossed the threshold of 5.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On 28 April 2026, Gimv Anchor Investments BV owned 12,448,505 shares with voting rights, representing 5.10 of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 7,695,713 shares representing 3.15 in its previous notification dated 29 April 2026.
2. Content of the notifications
Reason for the notifications
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notifications by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
Private Stichting SD Patrimonium
Brouwersvliet 29, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Worx Holding BV
Brouwersvliet 29, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Worx for Society CV
Brouwersvliet 29, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
WorxInvest Holding NV
Brouwersvliet 29, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
WorxInvest Subholding NV
Brouwersvliet 29, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
WorxInvest NV
Brouwersvliet 29, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Gimv NV
Karel Oomsstraat 37, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium
Gimv Anchor Investments BV
Karel Oomsstraat 37, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium
Dates on which the thresholds are crossed
23 April 2026 and 28 April 2026
Thresholds that are crossed (in %)
3% and 5%
Denominator
243,921,719
Notified Details
Transparency declaration of 29 April 2026
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Private Stichting SD Patrimonium
0
0.00%
WorxInvest NV
0
0.00%
Gimv NV
0
0.00%
Gimv Anchor Investments BV
7,695,713
3.15%
Subtotal
7,695,713
3.15%
TOTAL
7,695,713
0
3.15%
0.00%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
TOTAL
0
0.00%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
7,695,713
3.15%
Transparency declaration of 30 April 2026
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Private Stichting SD Patrimonium
0
0
0.00%
WorxInvest NV
0
0
0.00%
Gimv NV
0
0
0.00%
Gimv Anchor Investments BV
7,695,713
12,448,505
5.10%
Subtotal
7,695,713
12,448,505
5.10%
TOTAL
12,448,505
0
5.10%
0.00%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
TOTAL
0
0.00%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
12,448,505
5.10%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Gimv Anchor Investments BV is jointly controlled by Gimv NV and Worxinvest NV pursuant to a shareholders' agreement. In turn, Worxinvest NV is exclusively controlled by the private foundation SD Patrimonium, as set out in the diagram in the annex. The private foundation SD Patrimonium is not controlled.
3. Further information
The complete transparency notifications as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
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About Azelis
Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 64 countries across the globe with over 4,100 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to more than 65,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2025). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.
Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams develop innovative and sustainable formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the product development process. We combine global market reach with a local footprint to offer reliable, integrated, and unique digital services to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Recognised for our sustainability leadership, we are committed to responsible growth that positively impacts people, communities and the planet. Through the application of science and deep market expertise, we act as catalysts for innovation, enabling our customers to win and our principals to grow.
Innovation through formulation.
www.azelis.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260504178144/en/
Contacts:
Azelis
investor-relations@azelis.com