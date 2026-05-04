Regulated Information:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 29 April 2026 and on 30 April 2026, it has received two transparency notifications from Gimv Anchor Investments BV.

1. Summary of the notifications

In its notification dated 29 April 2026, Gimv Anchor Investments BV reported that on 23 April 2026, following an acquisition of voting securities, Gimv Anchor Investments BV crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

In its notification dated 30 April 2026, Gimv Anchor Investments BV reported that on 28 April 2026, following an acquisition of voting securities, Gimv Anchor Investments BV crossed the threshold of 5.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On 28 April 2026, Gimv Anchor Investments BV owned 12,448,505 shares with voting rights, representing 5.10 of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 7,695,713 shares representing 3.15 in its previous notification dated 29 April 2026.

2. Content of the notifications

Reason for the notifications

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notifications by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Private Stichting SD Patrimonium Brouwersvliet 29, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium Worx Holding BV Brouwersvliet 29, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium Worx for Society CV Brouwersvliet 29, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium WorxInvest Holding NV Brouwersvliet 29, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium WorxInvest Subholding NV Brouwersvliet 29, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium WorxInvest NV Brouwersvliet 29, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium Gimv NV Karel Oomsstraat 37, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium Gimv Anchor Investments BV Karel Oomsstraat 37, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium

Dates on which the thresholds are crossed

23 April 2026 and 28 April 2026

Thresholds that are crossed (in %)

3% and 5%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

Transparency declaration of 29 April 2026

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Private Stichting SD Patrimonium 0 0.00% WorxInvest NV 0 0.00% Gimv NV 0 0.00% Gimv Anchor Investments BV 7,695,713 3.15% Subtotal 7,695,713 3.15% TOTAL 7,695,713 0 3.15% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 7,695,713 3.15%

Transparency declaration of 30 April 2026

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Private Stichting SD Patrimonium 0 0 0.00% WorxInvest NV 0 0 0.00% Gimv NV 0 0 0.00% Gimv Anchor Investments BV 7,695,713 12,448,505 5.10% Subtotal 7,695,713 12,448,505 5.10% TOTAL 12,448,505 0 5.10% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 12,448,505 5.10%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Gimv Anchor Investments BV is jointly controlled by Gimv NV and Worxinvest NV pursuant to a shareholders' agreement. In turn, Worxinvest NV is exclusively controlled by the private foundation SD Patrimonium, as set out in the diagram in the annex. The private foundation SD Patrimonium is not controlled.

3. Further information

The complete transparency notifications as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

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About Azelis

Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 64 countries across the globe with over 4,100 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to more than 65,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2025). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams develop innovative and sustainable formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the product development process. We combine global market reach with a local footprint to offer reliable, integrated, and unique digital services to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Recognised for our sustainability leadership, we are committed to responsible growth that positively impacts people, communities and the planet. Through the application of science and deep market expertise, we act as catalysts for innovation, enabling our customers to win and our principals to grow.

Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

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Contacts:

Azelis

investor-relations@azelis.com