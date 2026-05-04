

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.031 billion, or $4.02 per share. This compares with $646.3 million, or $2.49 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.147 billion or $4.47 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $2.986 billion from $2.770 billion last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.031 Bln. vs. $646.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.02 vs. $2.49 last year. -Revenue: $2.986 Bln vs. $2.770 Bln last year.



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