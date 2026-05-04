

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams Cos. (WMB) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $864 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $690 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $895 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $3.03 billion from $3.04 billion last year.



Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $864 Mln. vs. $690 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $3.03 Bln vs. $3.04 Bln last year.



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