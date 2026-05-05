

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recently disclosed message from Elon Musk to Greg Brockman has added more fuel to the fire in the ongoing legal clash between Musk and OpenAI, as the high-stakes trial rolls on in federal court.



According to a new court filing, Musk reached out to Brockman just days before the trial began, hinting at a possible settlement. When Brockman suggested that both parties drop their claims, Musk apparently shot back with a warning that Brockman and CEO Sam Altman would soon face public scrutiny if the case moved forward.



OpenAI's legal team tried to introduce this exchange as evidence, contending it reveals Musk's motivations and biases in pursuing the lawsuit. Yet, the judge presiding over the case, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, ultimately decided the message couldn't be part of the court proceedings.



The lawsuit, which Musk filed in 2024, accuses OpenAI and its leaders of straying from the organisation's original nonprofit mission in favor of profit-making ventures. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, claims his early financial contributions were misappropriated as the company shifted to a for-profit model.



In his testimony last week, Musk reiterated his criticism, claiming that OpenAI's commercial side has eclipsed its original mission. He also raised concerns about the company's partnership agreements and the general direction of its work in artificial intelligence.



OpenAI has dismissed the allegations, labelling them groundless and suggesting the lawsuit is an attempt to undermine a competitor. The company pointed out Musk's own AI project, xAI, as a possible conflict of interest in the whole situation.



The trial, happening in Oakland, California, is set to continue this week, with Brockman likely to take the stand. The outcome could have major ramifications for how leading AI companies are governed and commercialized.



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