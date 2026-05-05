Butte, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Silver Bow Mining Corp. (NYSE American: SBMT) ("Silver Bow Mining" or the "Company") today announced that surface drilling has commenced at the Company's Rainbow Block Project in the Butte Mining District of Montana, marking the launch of its 2026 exploration program.

The 2026 program is designed to advance the Company's understanding of mineralization across the Rainbow Block and to support ongoing evaluation of priority silver, gold, zinc, and lead targets. The surface drill program is expected to include approximately 25,000 feet of drilling on Company private lands and test areas adjacent to the Company's previously announced Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of approximately 170 million silver equivalent ounces at 14.8 oz/ton (or 4.28 oz/ton Ag, 0.05 oz/ton Au, 1.25% Pb, and 4.59% Zn) as announced in the Company's news release dated June 30, 20251.

In addition, the Company plans to collect multi-element assays to evaluate the presence of copper, manganese, indium, bismuth, antimony, gallium, germanium, and other Critical Minerals as defined by the United States government.

The Company's exploration activities are regulated by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and are being conducted pursuant to Exploration License #00857. The Company will provide updates as results become available in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Nickerson, Ph.D., CPG, Vice President of Exploration of Silver Bow Mining Corp., who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Silver Bow Mining Corp.

Silver Bow Mining Corp. is a minerals exploration company advancing exploration in the Butte Mining District of Montana, targeting silver, gold, zinc, and lead, and associated Critical Minerals. The Company holds approximately 4,193 acres of patented mineral claims and approximately 1,410 acres of surface lands across multiple claim blocks in this historically prolific district, including the flagship Rainbow Block.

¹ Silver Bow Mining Corp., news release dated June 30, 2025, available on the Company's website at www.silverbowmining.com. Additional information regarding the mineral resource estimate, including key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource, are contained in the technical report summary titled 'Technical Report Summary: Rainbow Block, Butte Mining District, Silver Bow County, Montana, USA' prepared under Regulation S-K 1300 in the United States, and the technical report titled 'Technical Report on the Rainbow Block Property, Butte Mining District, Silver Bow County, Montana, USA', prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101, each with an effective date of December 31, 2024 and prepared by Jacob Anderson, CPG, MAusIMM of Dahrouge Geological Consulting. The technical reports may be viewed on the Company's website or at www.sec.gov/search-filings and www.sedarplus.ca, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding such things as the scope and objectives of the 2026 exploration program and the expected extent of drilling activities. When used in this news release or elsewhere, the words "optimistic," "potential," "indicate," "expect," "intend," "hopes," "believe," "may," "will," "if," "anticipate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements contained in this news release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, uncertainty of resource estimates, uncertainty as to the Company's future capital costs, operating costs, non-operating costs, and ability to raise capital; risks relating to cost increases for capital and operating costs; risks of shortages and fluctuating costs of equipment or supplies; risks relating to fluctuations in the price of commodities; the inherently hazardous nature of mining-related activities; as well as those factors discussed under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 as amended and filed on April 24, 2026, and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Silver Bow Mining Corp.