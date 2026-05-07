Butte, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Silver Bow Mining Corp. (NYSE American: SBMT) ("Silver Bow Mining" or the "Company") announced today that members of its leadership team will ring The Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on May 8, 2026, marking a milestone in the Company's development following its recent listing on the NYSE American.

The Opening Bell ceremony recognizes Silver Bow Mining's transition to a U.S. national securities exchange and reflects the Company's continued focus on advancing its corporate and exploration objectives while increasing visibility within the U.S. capital markets.

"Ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange is an important moment for our company and our stakeholders," said Travis Naugle, Chairman and CEO of Silver Bow Mining. "Our recent listing represents a key step in building our public company profile and broadening awareness of Silver Bow Mining as we advance our exploration activities in Butte, Montana."

The Company's common shares began trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol SBMT on April 30, 2026, following completion of its initial public offering.

About Silver Bow Mining Corp.

Silver Bow Mining Corp. is a minerals exploration company advancing exploration in the Butte Mining District of Montana, targeting silver, gold, zinc, and lead, and associated Critical Minerals. The Company holds approximately 4,193 acres of patented mineral claims and approximately 1,410 acres of surface lands across multiple claim blocks in this historically prolific district, including the flagship Rainbow Block.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to statements regarding such things as the Company's potential exploration success and the Company's anticipated exploration activities in Butte, Montana. When used in this news release or elsewhere, the words "optimistic," "potential," "indicate," "expect," "intend," "hopes," "believe," "may," "will," "if," "anticipate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, uncertainty of resource estimates, uncertainty as to the Company's future capital costs, operating costs, non-operating costs, and ability to raise capital; risks relating to the Company's exploration activities in Butte, Montana; risks related to the Company's mineral claims; risks relating to cost increases for capital and operating costs; risks of shortages and fluctuating costs of equipment or supplies; risks relating to fluctuations in the price of commodities; the inherently hazardous nature of mining-related activities; as well as those factors discussed under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 as amended and filed on April 24, 2026, and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296574

Source: Silver Bow Mining Corp.