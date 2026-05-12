Butte, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Silver Bow Mining Corp. (NYSE American: SBMT) ("Silver Bow Mining" or the "Company") announced today that it signed a contract with MES Mining - a division of Mining & Environmental Services LLC ("MES"), a U.S.-based engineering and construction firm specializing in underground mining. Under the contract with MES, the Company will rehabilitate and modernize the existing Chief Joseph portal and underground decline, to enable the restart of underground exploration activities in Butte, Montana.

The Chief Joseph portal is located on private land at the eastern end of the Company's Rainbow Block. This work will support underground exploration from both existing and new underground drill platforms. MES is preparing to mobilize and expects to begin delivering equipment and materials to Butte before the end of May with rehabilitation work anticipated to begin in June.

The rehabilitation work is focused on restoring safe access to historical underground workings, enabling additional exploration from underground drill stations to complement its ongoing surface exploration efforts on the Rainbow Block. All activities are fully permitted and bonded under Exploration License #00857, Amendment 1, issued by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

About Silver Bow Mining Corp.

Silver Bow Mining Corp. is a minerals exploration company advancing exploration in the Butte Mining District of Montana, targeting silver, gold, zinc, lead and associated Critical Minerals. The Company holds approximately 4,193 acres of patented mineral claims and approximately 1,410 acres of surface lands across multiple claim blocks in this historically prolific district, including the flagship Rainbow Block.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to statements regarding such things as the timing and delivery of equipment, success of underground rehabilitation and exploration in complementing its ongoing surface exploration. When used in this news release or elsewhere, the words "optimistic," "potential," "indicate," "expect," "intend," "hopes," "believe," "may," "will," "if," "anticipate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, uncertainty of resource estimates, uncertainty as to the Company's future capital costs, operating costs, non-operating costs, and ability to raise capital; risks relating to the Company's exploration activities in Butte, Montana; risks related to the Company's mineral claims; risks relating to cost increases for capital and operating costs; risks of shortages and fluctuating costs of equipment or supplies; risks relating to fluctuations in the price of commodities; the inherently hazardous nature of mining-related activities; as well as those factors discussed under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 as amended and filed on April 24, 2026, and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Silver Bow Mining Corp.