Butte, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Silver Bow Mining Corp. (NYSE American: SBMT) ("Silver Bow Mining" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Kevin Shiell and Doug Stiles to executive roles, strengthening the Company's leadership team as it advances exploration activities in Montana's Butte Mining District.

Mr. Shiell is a mine operations leader with experience in underground mine development and operations, with deep operational roots in Montana. As Chief Operating Officer of Silver Bow Mining, he brings decades of experience leading multidisciplinary teams across production planning, operational budgeting, safety and Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) compliance, contractor management, and capital project execution. Mr. Shiell held progressively senior positions at Stillwater Mining Company in Montana, culminating in his role as vice president of mine operations, where he oversaw underground mining operations, long-range mine planning, expansion initiatives, and labor negotiations. He has held senior operating roles with I-80 Gold Corp., Americas Gold and Silver Corporation, Gold Road Mining Corp., and Hecla Mining Company.

Mr. Stiles is a mining executive with experience addressing complex regulatory, environmental, operational, and remediation challenges across the mining sector, with particular expertise in Montana. He will serve as Vice President of Regulatory and External Affairs of Silver Bow Mining, bringing extensive experience in environmental permitting, regulatory compliance, government relations, and public and community engagement. Mr. Stiles previously served as the director of environmental operations for Hecla Mining Company and as general manager for Hecla Montana, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hecla Mining Company, and brings significant expertise in Superfund matters, mine permitting, water rights, and regulatory affairs. He holds a degree in environmental engineering from Montana Technological University and an MBA from Washington State University.

"We are pleased to welcome Kevin and Doug to the Silver Bow team," said Travis Naugle, Chairman and CEO. "Their experience with mining operations, regulatory processes, and stakeholder engagement in Montana aligns well with our efforts to advance our project in Butte."

About Silver Bow Mining Corp.

Silver Bow Mining Corp. is a minerals exploration company advancing exploration in the Butte Mining District of Montana, targeting silver, gold, zinc, and lead, and associated Critical Minerals. The Company holds approximately 4,193 acres of patented mineral claims and approximately 1,410 acres of surface lands across multiple claim blocks in this historically prolific district, including the flagship Rainbow Block.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to statements regarding such things as the alignment of executive officers' experience with the Company's efforts to advance its project. When used in this news release or elsewhere, the words "optimistic," "potential," "indicate," "expect," "intend," "hopes," "believe," "may," "will," "if," "anticipate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, uncertainty of resource estimates, uncertainty as to the Company's future capital costs, operating costs, non-operating costs, and ability to raise capital; risks relating to cost increases for capital and operating costs; risks of shortages and fluctuating costs of equipment or supplies; risks relating to fluctuations in the price of commodities; the inherently hazardous nature of mining-related activities; as well as those factors discussed under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 as amended and filed on April 24, 2026, and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Silver Bow Mining Corp.