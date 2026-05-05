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WKN: 881832 | ISIN: SE0000120669 | Ticker-Symbol: SKWC
Stuttgart
05.05.26 | 08:03
7,506 Euro
+1,21 % +0,090
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SSAB AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SSAB AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5627,68408:55
0,0000,00008:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2026 08:34 Uhr
107 Leser
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Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar secures first customised training simulator order from SSAB Oxelösund

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 5 MAY 2026 AT 9.30 (EEST)

Kalmar secures first customised training simulator order from SSAB Oxelösund

Kalmar has concluded an agreement to supply a customised training simulator for heavy material handling to SSAB Special Steels Oxelösund in Sweden. The order was booked in Q2 2026 order intake and the delivery is scheduled for Q4 2026.

SSAB currently relies on a fleet of around 50 Kalmar machines in their operations, alongside 100 machines under a Kalmar Complete Care service contract. The new customised simulator will be utilised to train drivers to safely and efficiently handle containers, plates, and the heavy-duty Kalmar Super Gloria reachstacker.

The customer's decision to choose Kalmar was driven by our long-standing relationship, excellent ongoing collaboration, and Kalmar's ability to provide a tailored, highly customised training solution that directly meets the needs of their extensive fleet.

Camilla Falk, Head of Transportation, SSAB: "Ensuring the safety and skill of our operators is our top priority. This custom Kalmar simulator will allow our drivers to train in a risk-free environment, mastering the handling of plates and containers before stepping into the real machines."

Conny Eliasson, Global Technical Trainer, Kalmar: "We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with SSAB through this innovative training solution. Delivering this customised simulator demonstrates our commitment to driving excellence and enhancing safety and productivity for our customers' operations."

Further information for the press:

Anna Jern-Houttu, VP Service Solutions, Kalmar Services, anna.jern-houttu@kalmarglobal.com

Jenni Laukkonen, Director, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar Services, tel. +358 40 8322 331, jenni.laukkonen@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

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  • Kalmar training simulator

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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