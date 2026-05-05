

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $274 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $249 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.



Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $492 million or $2.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $4.151 billion from $3.829 billion last year.



IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $274 Mln. vs. $249 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $4.151 Bln vs. $3.829 Bln last year.



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