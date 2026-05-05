

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Banco de Sabadell SA (1SAB.MI) announced earnings for its first quarter that Dropped from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR347 million. This compares with EUR489 million last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to EUR1.516 billion from EUR1.560 billion last year.



Banco de Sabadell SA earnings at glance (GAAP):



-Earnings: EUR347 Mln. vs. EUR489 Mln. last year. -Revenue: EUR1.516 Bln vs. EUR1.560 Bln last year.



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