Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Lumina Metals Corp. (TSX: LMCU) ("Lumina" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. ("KGHM"), one of the world's leading integrated copper and silver producers, to establish a framework for discussions regarding possible strategic directions of cooperation and potential supply of copper concentrate from the Nowa Sól project to KGHM's copper smelters, one of Europe's key copper processing facilities.

Under the Letter of Intent, Lumina and KGHM will collaborate on technical and commercial matters related to potential concentrate supply, including concentrate volumes, product quality and metallurgical compatibility, as well as logistics and transportation.

"This Letter of Intent represents an important step in reinforcing the Polish metal mining industry and in advancing Lumina's strategy to position the Nowa Sól project as a cornerstone of copper and silver supply within Poland and the European Union," said Jordan Pandoff, Chief Executive Officer. "We are delighted to open discussions with KGHM, a globally recognized European leader in copper mining and smelting, as we continue to advance the project toward development leveraging Polish local content of the highest quality."

The Nowa Sól project is one of the largest undeveloped new copper-silver projects in Europe and is being progressively advanced through pre-feasibility, permitting, and financing stages.

The Letter of Intent reflects the intention of the Parties to explore the possibility of establishing cooperation and does not constitute a legally binding obligation of the Parties to undertake cooperation, conclude an agreement for the supply of concentrate, purchase commitments, price setting, or granting exclusivity

About Lumina Metals

Lumina Metals is a mineral exploration and development company advancing three copper and silver projects in south-western Poland with sediment-hosted Kupferschiefer-type deposits. Lumina's portfolio includes the Nowa Sól, Sulmierzyce and Mozów projects, which collectively represent one of the most significant copper-silver discoveries in Europe in recent decades. The Company has operated in Poland since 2011 with a dedicated in-country team.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to whether any final agreement will be reached on the potential future supply of copper concentrate from Lumina's project and the timing thereof.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions that the Company's operations are not disrupted or delayed by unusual geological or technical problems; the Company has the ability to explore and develop the Company's properties; the Company will be able to receive the necessary permits and approvals to develop and finance the Nowa Sol project on reasonable terms to execute its business plan; the Company's current corporate activities will proceed as expected; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in metals prices, price of consumed commodities and currency markets; future profitability of mining operations; changes to the taxation regime in Poland; access to personnel; results of exploration and development activities, accuracy of technical information; risks related to ownership of properties; risks related to mining operations, including risks related to mining at depth; risks related to mineral resource figures being estimates based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual conditions than is currently anticipated; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; changes in operating expenses; changes in general market and industry conditions; changes in legal or regulatory requirements; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Lumina Metals Corp.