

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $725 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $667 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.009 billion or $1.50 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $4.905 billion from $4.417 billion last year.



Corteva, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $725 Mln. vs. $667 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $4.905 Bln vs. $4.417 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.45 To $ 3.70



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