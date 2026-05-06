

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR301 million, or EUR0.23 per share. This compares with EUR232 million, or EUR0.17 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Infineon Technologies reported adjusted earnings of EUR449 million or EUR0.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to EUR3.812 billion from EUR3.591 billion last year.



Infineon Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR301 Mln. vs. EUR232 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.23 vs. EUR0.17 last year. -Revenue: EUR3.812 Bln vs. EUR3.591 Bln last year.



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