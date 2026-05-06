Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Reports Increased Engagement as Canadian Facilities Reassess Compliance Exposure Ahead of Carbon Deadlines

170% year-over-year increase in traded volumes across TIER and BC OBPS within Karbon-X's trading activity reflects accelerated procurement activity as regulated entities enter the execution phase of the 2026 compliance cycle.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated climate solutions provider operating across compliance and voluntary carbon markets, today reported increased engagement from regulated facilities across Canada as organizations reassess their compliance position ahead of upcoming reporting and credit surrender deadlines.

This includes a 170% increase in traded volumes across TIER and BC OBPS markets within Karbon-X's trading activity compared to the prior year, reflecting increased participation as facilities move into active procurement and execution phases ahead of submission timelines.

As the current compliance cycle progresses across Alberta's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) regulation, the federal Output-Based Pricing System (OBPS), and British Columbia's OBPS, organizations are entering a more time-sensitive phase of emissions reconciliation, credit procurement, and submission planning.

Karbon-X is observing increased engagement from facilities looking to validate emissions data, refine obligation forecasts, and secure eligible compliance credits in a more structured and timely manner.

"We're seeing a clear shift as facilities move from planning into execution," said William Bullock, Vice President of Trading at Karbon-X. "Organizations that have established visibility into their compliance position are able to act with more control. Those that haven't are often forced into reactive procurement under tighter timelines. That's where timing, market access, and structured execution become critical."

Operating within Canada's regulated carbon compliance markets, Karbon-X supports regulated entities across:

Emissions tracking and data validation

Forward-looking exposure modeling and obligation planning

Structured procurement of eligible compliance credits

Coordination of credit retirement and registry processes

Reporting support aligned with submission timelines

Project development and supply generation within compliance markets

Through its participation in compliance credit markets and structured procurement capabilities, Karbon-X works with organizations to align procurement strategies with evolving market conditions, helping manage exposure to pricing pressure and execution risk within regulated systems.

With compliance deadlines approaching, organizations are entering a critical execution window where alignment across emissions tracking, procurement, and reporting can materially impact outcomes.

Karbon-X is actively supporting regulated facilities across Canada in both immediate compliance execution and longer-term procurement planning.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions provider operating across compliance and voluntary carbon markets. The Company supports organizations through emissions measurement, environmental market participation, and end-to-end climate strategy execution. Learn more at go.karbon-x.com/canadian-compliance

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Karbon-X undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Emma Caputo

Vice President of Marketing

Karbon-X Corp

ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-reports-increased-engagement-as-canadian-facilities-reassess-compliance-e-1164098