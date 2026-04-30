Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Advances Sur del Meta REDD+ Project with Biodiversity Partnership

Collaboration supports the use of ecological data in project design as demand for high-integrity carbon credits accelerates.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated climate solutions provider operating across compliance and voluntary carbon markets, today announced the formalization of a strategic partnership with Fundación BioHerencia, a participating landowner of the REDD+ project Sur del Meta currently being implemented in Colombia.

The partnership aims to embed biodiversity conservation within the REDD+ project by combining the landowner's conservation expertise with community-based monitoring efforts.

The agreement establishes a technical, scientific, and operational framework to support the integration of field-based ecological data into the project's Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) systems. As a participating landowner within the REDD+ project, BioHerencia owns Harpy Eagle Nature Reserve, a privately protected natural area located in the foothills of the Sierra de La Macarena in Meta, Colombia.

The reserve consists of tropical rainforest and regenerating lands protected following the discovery of an active Harpy Eagle nest. The harpy eagle, a top predator and indicator of healthy tropical forests, depends on large, well-preserved habitats. Protecting this species aligns closely with the REDD+ project's goals, not only contributing to forest conservation and carbon outcomes but also playing a central role in advancing biodiversity protection across the landscape.

The Sur del Meta REDD+ Project represents a key component of Karbon-X's broader project portfolio, combining emissions reduction with ecosystem conservation and community engagement. Through this collaboration, the Company is advancing a more comprehensive project model that incorporates biodiversity data alongside carbon accounting to support measurable and verifiable outcomes.

Under the agreement, the BioHerencia Foundation will contribute technical data derived from its biodiversity monitoring activities in the Harpy Eagle Nature Reserve, located in Vista Hermosa, Meta.

The nature reserve was established through a private conservation strategy by the nature tourism company Manakin Nature Tours and its owners, who are fully committed to nature conservation and responsible tourism. This includes both historical datasets and ongoing monitoring data, which will support the development and refinement of the project's environmental reporting framework.

"Integrating biodiversity into climate initiatives requires consistent, high-quality data and long-term field engagement. Through our work at the Harpy Eagle Nature Reserve, we are contributing ecological monitoring and technical expertise that supports a more comprehensive understanding of ecosystem dynamics within the Sur del Meta project," said Luis Eduardo Urueña, Projects Director at Fundación BioHerencia.

Karbon-X will lead the integration of this biodiversity component into the project's overall structure, supporting the alignment of ecological data with carbon accounting and reporting processes under recognized methodologies and standards.

Beyond technical integration, the partnership includes on-the-ground collaboration through biodiversity monitoring, applied research, and capacity-building initiatives with local communities. These activities support the adoption of sustainable practices and contribute to the long-term durability of project outcomes.

"By combining local knowledge, scientific tools, and shared responsibility, we are building a more complete approach to forest protection," said Mercedes Garcías, VP of Projects and Implementation at Karbon-X. "This partnership strengthens our ability to incorporate high-quality ecological data into project development, supporting the long-term integrity of Sur del Meta as a multi-dimensional climate solution."

The Harpy Eagle Nature Reserve plays a central role in this effort, providing a strong foundation in species monitoring and ecological data collection. Its contribution supports a more structured approach to understanding ecosystem dynamics and strengthens the project's ability to demonstrate environmental co-benefits.

As carbon markets continue to prioritize transparency, data quality, and measurable impact, this collaboration reinforces Karbon-X's focus on developing high-quality projects aligned with the evolving expectations of institutional buyers and global carbon markets.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company delivering end-to-end services across compliance and voluntary carbon markets. From project origination and emissions quantification to verification support, credit issuance, and market distribution, Karbon-X provides trusted, transparent climate solutions to businesses and institutions globally. Learn more at www.karbon-x.com

About Fundación BioHerencia

Fundación BioHerencia is a Colombian conservation foundation committed to protecting biodiversity and building resilient rural communities in some of Colombia's most ecologically critical and historically underserved territories. On the conservation front, BioHerencia manages the Harpy Eagle Nature Reserve in Vista Hermosa, Meta - located in the Amazon-Orinoco corridor - where a documented Harpy Eagle (Harpia harpyja) nesting site has been under continuous scientific monitoring for four years, alongside confirmed populations of jaguar, seven primate species, and over 300 bird species.

Beyond the reserve, BioHerencia works directly with communities in post-conflict rural areas, designing and executing projects that create sustainable livelihoods, strengthen local capacities, and build practical alliances between communities and the private sector. The foundation's work is funded through private donors, the owners of the reserve, Manakin Nature Tours, and international cooperation, and is grounded in citizen science and responsible tourism as concrete pathways to long-term conservation. BioHerencia operates with an interdisciplinary, inclusive, and culturally sensitive approach, recognizing the importance of local and ancestral knowledge in the planning and sustainable management of natural resources, while contributing to climate change mitigation in one of Colombia's most biodiverse regions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expectations related to Karbon-X Corp.'s financial performance, business strategy, growth plans, and market positioning. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Karbon-X Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-advances-sur-del-meta-redd-project-with-biodiversity-partnership-1162797