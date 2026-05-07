

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $615 million, or $3.98 per share. This compares with $312 million, or $1.85 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.4% to $1.986 billion from $1.663 billion last year.



CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $615 Mln. vs. $312 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.98 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue: $1.986 Bln vs. $1.663 Bln last year.



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