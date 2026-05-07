

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGENF) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $68 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $91 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $113 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $492 million from $483 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $68 Mln. vs. $91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $492 Mln vs. $483 Mln last year.



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