Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Update on EU and US Patent Applications

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

7 May 2026

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

( " QBT " or " the Company ")

Update on European and US Patent Applications - " ASIC Ultra Boost "

European Patent Application

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed investment company focused principally on a research, development and investment programme within blockchain technology, provides an update in relation to its European patent application referred to as " ASIC Ultra Boost " (European Patent Application No. 22793447.8, titled " Message Scheduling for Cryptographic Hashing"), following receipt of an Examination Report from the European Patent Office ( " EPO") and initial advice from its European patent attorneys.

The issuance of an Examination Report is a standard and expected step in the European patent application process and represents the beginning of substantive examination by the EPO. Such reports are routinely addressed through further technical clarification and refinement of the claims.

Examiner Feedback

The Examination Report raises:

an objection relating to patentable subject-matter, based on the current claim formulation; and

novelty objections based on prior publications, including a thesis by the inventor, a paper by Dr Nicolas T. Courtois, and a US patent application filed by Intel Corporation (US 2018/0006808 A1).

The Company notes that the inventor's thesis and Intel Corporation's US patent application are explicitly cited within the patent application.

Company Position and Strategy

Following an initial review with its patent attorneys, QBT believes that the Examiner ' s observations primarily reflect the breadth of the patent application's current claims rather than a fundamental weakness in the underlying invention.

In particular:

the patentable subject-matter objection is considered formal in nature and is expected to be addressed through minor claim amendments clarifying the technical implementation; and

the novelty objections are viewed as relating to claim scope optimisation, with the Company believing that the core inventive concepts described in the specification remain distinct and defensible.

The Company therefore considers that there remains a credible pathway to securing patent protection for ASIC Ultra Boost, through targeted refinement of the claims and continued technical engagement with the EPO.

Next Steps

The deadline for responding to the Examination Report is 23 August 2026. QBT is actively working with its patent attorneys to prepare a comprehensive response, which is expected to include:

revised claim wording aligned with the Examiner ' s comments; and

detailed technical arguments reinforcing the novelty and inventive step of the invention.

US Patent Application

The Company also provides an update in relation to its US patent application referred to as " ASIC Ultra Boost " (US Patent Application No. 18/696,073, titled " Message Scheduling for Cryptographic Hashing") which, as disclosed previously, has received a " Final Rejection" from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ( " USPTO ").

The Company ' s US attorneys conducted an interview with the US Patent Examiner on 24 April 2026 to seek clarification on the objections raised in the Final Rejection and to discuss a way forward with the US patent application.

The US Patent Examiner indicated that certain subject-matter from the description should be recited in the claims, which define the scope of protection being sought. The Company ' s US attorneys have now submitted a set of amended claims for the US Patent Examiner to consider in more detail. The Company expects to receive the Examiner ' s feedback on the amended claims within the next 1-2 weeks. QBT will provide further updates as appropriate.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman of QBT, commented:

" We view the Examination Report from the EPO as a constructive and expected stage in the European patent application process. Importantly, the feedback received does not challenge the core of our technology, but rather the way in which the claims are currently framed.

Our initial assessment is that the issues raised are addressable through targeted amendments, and we believe the underlying invention remains strong and differentiated. We are working closely with our patent attorneys to refine the claims and advance the application. We remain confident in the potential value of the ASIC Ultra Boost technology and its relevance to next-generation Bitcoin mining optimisation.

Regarding the US patent application, t he recent interview with the USPTO Examiner has provided useful direction on how to refine our claims, particularly around the treatment of reusable values and their implementation. We believe that the requested clarifications are consistent with our existing specification and have been addressed through the targeted amendments provided. We are now awaiting the Examiner ' s feedback on these proposed changes.

The US patent process may require multiple iterations, especially for innovative technologies such as ASIC Ultra Boost, and we remain committed to progressing the application in order to maximise its potential value."

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices