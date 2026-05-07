

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shell Plc (SHEL) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $5.694 billion, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $4.780 billion, or $0.79 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Shell Plc reported adjusted earnings of $6.915 billion or $1.22 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $69.691 billion from $69.234 billion last year.



Shell Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.694 Bln. vs. $4.780 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $69.691 Bln vs. $69.234 Bln last year.



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