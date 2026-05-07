

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (FBK.MI) announced earnings for its first quarter that Dropped from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR162.190 million. This compares with EUR164.191 million last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to EUR342.884 million from EUR329.276 million last year.



FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. earnings at glance (GAAP):



-Earnings: EUR162.190 Mln. vs. EUR164.191 Mln. last year. -Revenue: EUR342.884 Mln vs. EUR329.276 Mln last year.



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