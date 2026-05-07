Ambea AB: Ambea's interim report January - March 2026

More care places and stronger earnings

CEO comment:

The Nordic social contract is based on society providing citizens with the necessary welfare services when needed. The need for such services will increase significantly in the coming years. If society is to meet these care needs, all actors with the skills and means will have to contribute more. At Ambea, we have long helped society meet both current and future needs. We are the fastest growing care provider in the Nordics, have the largest pipeline of new care places and establish operations where we are welcome. Our aim is to ensure that people who need care receive it.

In the first quarter, we continued to report extensive investments in quality, capacity, and skills to secure and develop future care.

Vardaga continued to expand and signed contracts for three new nursing homes with a total of 240 care places in the Stockholm region. We also opened three nursing homes with a total of 176 care places during the quarter.

Nytida continued to grow and signed rental contracts for four new LSS homes with a total of 24 care places, while previously acquired operations were successfully integrated.

Altiden worked intensively on new projects and achieved a breakthrough during the quarter by signing rental contracts for two new nursing homes with a total of 184 care places, planned to open in 2028. Denmark's new elderly care reform from summer 2025 provides significantly improved conditions for establishing new nursing homes under own management.

Validia completed an acquisition in care for children and youth and is working to integrate the operations. The acquisition also includes two planned new establishments during the year. Work is also progressing with the two establishments contracted in 2025 that are scheduled to open this year.

Stendi shows stable development in care for children and youth, while care services for adults require further adjustment. The focus remains on larger units with higher capacity and operational efficiency, while smaller units are being phased out and operational improvements implemented. These efforts are expected to gradually contribute to improved earnings in Norway in the second half of 2026.

First quarter January-March 2026

• Net sales increased by 16 per cent to SEK 4,220 million (3,644).

• Organic growth was 4 per cent, acquired growth was 13 per cent, and the currency effect was -1 per cent.

• Adjusted EBITA, excluding items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 380 million (307), corresponding to a margin of 9.0 per cent (8.4).

• EBITA amounted to SEK 380 million (277), corresponding to a margin of 9.0 per cent (7.6). The previous year was affected by items affecting comparability of SEK 30 million related to transaction costs for the acquisition of Validia.

• Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 356 million (264).

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.03 (1.39) before dilution and SEK 2.02 (1.39) after dilution.

Webcast/telephone conference

A presentation with the opportunity to participate by telephone will be held today at 10:00 (CEST). The presentation will be held in English and will be available as a webcast on www.ambea.se or via the direct link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zqran7yp

Telephone conference

To participate in the conference call, please register in advance using the link below. Upon registration, you will receive a dial-in number and a unique personal PIN code. To ensure the connection works properly, please dial in ten minutes before the conference call starts.

Registration:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI042ca62c64764e42809a83e8d15b8417

The quarterly report and presentation will be available at:

https://ambea.com/investor-relations/reports/reports-and-presentations/

This disclosure contains information that Ambea is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 07-05-2026 07:00 CET.

For more information, contact:

Benno Eliasson, CFO

E-mail: ir@ambea.se

Ambea media contact

Telephone: +46 (0)10 33 00 501

E-mail: press@ambea.se

Ambea is the leading competence-based care company in the Nordics. Ambea has over 41,000 employees who are creating a good life for more than 18,000 care receivers in our more than 1,000 units across the Nordics. We aim to be the quality leader in all that we do and our vision is to make the world a better place, one person at a time. Ambeas head office is located in Solna, Sweden. Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.